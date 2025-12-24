3 hours ago

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, has directed traders and other operators along the Asokwa Interchange–Ahodwo Roundabout stretch to vacate the area by January 4, 2026, warning that non-compliance will lead to forced eviction.

The order forms part of preparations to dualise the Ahodwo–Asokwa Interchange section of the Southern Bypass, a key arterial road connecting Kumasi to several parts of the Ashanti Region. The narrow roadway has for years been a major source of traffic congestion, especially during peak periods, prompting government intervention to improve traffic flow.

Officials from the Department of Urban Roads have cautioned that continued trading and other activities along the corridor could delay construction works.

During a site inspection, the Mayor engaged affected traders and operators, urging them to relocate to allow contractors unhindered access to the site. He stressed that the project has already commenced and must proceed without obstruction.

“The contractor has started work, and we anticipate accelerated progress because we have given a limited timeline for completion. We do not expect any impediments, which is why we are asking them to move,” he stated.

Some operators have already started relocating ahead of the deadline. The dualisation project is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve productivity, and enhance economic activity within Kumasi and the wider Ashanti Region.