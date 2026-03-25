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Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has confirmed the passing of one of its final-year students, Godfred Akomaning, who was studying Petroleum Engineering.

The university, in a statement dated March 24, said he died on Saturday, March 21, 2026, while undergoing treatment at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

A medical report cited by the institution attributed the death to organophosphate poisoning—a condition caused by exposure to toxic chemicals often found in pesticides and similar substances.

Following his death, the remains have been deposited at the Sefwi Anwiaso Community Hospital mortuary.

UENR expressed sorrow over the loss, extending condolences to the student’s family, friends, and colleagues. The university also indicated that it will probe the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish what led to the exposure.

Authorities say further details will be made public once investigations are completed.

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a secure and healthy environment for both students and staff, as questions remain about how the fatal exposure occurred.