The football world is mourning the loss of Cheikh Touré, a promising 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper, whose lifeless body was discovered in Kumasi, Ghana, following what authorities describe as a network of scams and extortion.

According to Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Touré was lured under the pretense of a football trial, only to be kidnapped by armed extortionists who demanded ransom from his family. When the demands weren’t met, Touré was reportedly killed.

His body has been deposited at the Ebenezer Tarfo morgue, and the Senegalese Embassy in Accra has dispatched agents to assist with judicial procedures and repatriation.

In a statement, the Ministry urged young Senegalese athletes to exercise extreme caution:

“Always go through official circuits and obtain information from sports authorities before any trip.”

This tragedy highlights the urgent need for safeguards against fraudulent agents and unverified trials that prey on the dreams of young African footballers.

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with Senegalese authorities, has launched a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding Touré’s death. The Ministry has pledged to treat the matter with the “greatest attention and priority.”