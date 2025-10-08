1 hour ago

A 12-year-old boy identified as David has been reported missing after being swept away by the Okludu River following torrential rainfall at Kasoa American Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses say the heartbreaking incident occurred when David attempted to pick up his younger siblings from school after the heavy downpour.

In the process, his slippers slipped into a gutter, and while trying to retrieve them, he lost his balance and fell into the surging river.

Residents say the current was too strong for anyone to intervene as the young boy was quickly carried away by the floodwaters.

The Ewe Chief of American Town, Togbui Amamasor, recounted the distressing scene, describing how onlookers could only watch helplessly as the boy was swept downstream.

Search efforts led by community members and local authorities continued late into the night but have so far been unsuccessful.

The Assemblyman for the area, Shaddrack Boakye Yiadom, confirmed that traditional leaders are preparing to perform rituals in hopes of helping locate the boy’s remains.

He also renewed calls for residents to remain vigilant and avoid flood-prone zones as rainfall continues across the region, stressing that the safety of children and vulnerable residents must be prioritized during the ongoing rainy season.