Sister of Italy based Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been gunned down gruesomely in cold blood on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a suburb Berekum in the Bono Region where the suspect who has been identified as Kwabena Yeboah aka Kobii.

He is alleged to have shot the sister of the footballer at close range killing her instantly with his reasons for doing such dastardly act still unknown.

After committing the heinous crime, the suspect who is believed to be in his mid 40's quickly absconded into thin air after realizing his crime.

He is believed to have crossed the Ghanaian border into neighbouring Ivory Coast where he is taking refuge after his crime.

The tragedy has struck at a time where Italy is on lock-down battling the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of thousands of people with the Ghana midfielder locked indoors.