A tragic road accident at Anyaa Market in Accra has claimed the life of a motorcyclist after a violent rear-end crash involving a heavy-duty truck.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the collision happened at about 9:44 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2026. The motorbike reportedly ran into the back of the truck under circumstances that are still being examined.

Firefighters from the Anyaa Fire Station rushed to the scene shortly after the crash, securing the area and assisting with emergency response.

Sadly, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has since been handed over to the Police for transport to the mortuary.

Police investigations are currently underway to establish what led to the fatal collision.