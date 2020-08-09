3 hours ago

The death is reported of the mother of former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfield gem Charles Asampong Taylor.

She passed away on Saturday 8th August 2020 after battling ill health at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) in Kumasi.

According a close friend of the former midfielder Charles Taylor's mother has been unwell the last few months but gave up the ghost on Saturday.

“I remember he (Taylor) called to inform me about his mother’s sickness which we hoped and prayed that she could get well but unfortunately, I received his call yesterday when he said, his mother is dead”, he narrated to newsplusgh.com

“Currently, the body is at KATH’s mortuary and will be taken to their hometown in Sefwi, Western North Region on Monday, August 10, 2020" he said.