Three miners lost their lives following a rockfall at an underground mining site in Tarkwa, near Gbane in the Tongo District of Ghana’s Upper East Region, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred late on Monday, February 16, 2026, at around 10:30 p.m., when a large slab of rock reportedly broke loose and struck the miners while they were working underground.

According to a situational report from the Gbane Police Post under the Bolgatanga Division, officers were alerted to the incident by a resident, Masakya Maxwell of Datoko.

Upon arrival, the police found that some miners had already recovered the bodies and placed them in sacks before law enforcement arrived.

The mining pit owner, Tii Musah, identified the deceased as his employees: Subil Nmabil (30 years old), Musah Zipati (40), and Onyin Udasaa (35).

Preliminary police examinations indicated injuries consistent with a rockfall accident, including a deep cut on Subil Nmabil’s left rib, multiple head injuries for Musah Zipati, and a severely crushed right hand for Onyin Udasaa.

The victims’ remains were transported to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, where a medical officer confirmed their deaths.

The bodies are currently preserved at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Tarkwa and surrounding communities in the Talensi District are known for intensive small-scale and artisanal gold mining. However, the sector continues to face safety challenges, including unstable pits, inadequate structural reinforcement, and limited regulatory oversight.

Mining-related fatalities remain a recurring issue, particularly in informal operations where safety protocols are often insufficient.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances behind the collapse and whether proper safety measures were in place.

Authorities plan to collaborate with relevant regulatory bodies, including the Minerals Commission, to assess compliance with mining safety standards and prevent future tragedies.