10 minutes ago

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has confirmed that the driver of the trailer that rammed into the North Dzorwulu Pedestrian Footbridge will bear the full cost of repairing the damaged structure, estimated at about GH¢2.5 million.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily, the Head of the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, disclosed that the driver has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“The matter has come to our attention, and the culprit has been apprehended. The police are in full control, and we are addressing the situation,” he said.

Mr Yartey explained that an emergency technical assessment conducted by the Bridge Maintenance Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority revealed serious but localised structural damage resulting from the collision.

“The estimated cost of repairing the bridge is about GH¢2.5 million, and the driver responsible will fully fund the repair works. We will ensure that this is carried out,” he assured.

According to him, once the work programme is finalised, repair works are expected to last approximately six days. He added that the Ministry is prioritising the project to ensure the bridge is restored quickly and made safe for public use.

The North Dzorwulu Pedestrian Footbridge, which sits along one of Accra’s busy road corridors, sustained visible cracks after the impact. Sections of the structure reportedly shifted, with several fittings also damaged, prompting safety concerns among commuters and pedestrians.