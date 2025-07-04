7 hours ago

This transfer window has been an incredible one for Ghana’s prestigious football academy— the Right To Dream Academy, as three of her graduates who have been making waves in Africa and around the world have been able to make sensational moves across Europe.

Five bright wingers/midfielders — Ghanaian stars Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ibrahim Osman and Kudus Mohammed as well as 2023 AFCON winner with Ivory Coast, Simon Adingra, and other Ivorian star, Mario Dorgeles, who all went through the ranks of the Academy setup, rising through it to being transferred to the institution’s sister club in Denmark, FC Nordsjaelland.

The biggest of all, the sensational move of Mohammed Kudus from EPL side West Ham United to their fiercest rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs in an incredible £55M move, as well as Simon Adingra’s £21M stunning move from Brighton and Hove Albion to Premiership returnees Sunderland AFC, then Kamaldeen’s bright move to Italian outfit Atalanta BC in a €17M deal as well as Mario Dorgeles’ €11M transfer to Portuguese club FC Braga, and the final one, a season long loan spell from Brighton to French side AJ Auxerre for Ibrahim Osman.

These players have made fascinating strides in their careers as they continue in their development and showcasing their talents and skills across the world and most importantly, exhibiting the need for a solid foundation from the beginning of their career development and this brings the Right To Dream Academy conversation.

The Academy has been able to produce some amazing talents by nurturing them and making the best out of them to becoming prodigious and inspiring individuals for the next generation.

Notwithstanding the fact that the Academy has been in Ghana, it has been able to develop and nurture numerous talents across the globe with the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford and Arsenal Women’s Kathrine Kühl.

Founded in Ghana by American scout Tom Vernon in 1999, the Academy has since been able to invest and develop talented young players in Africa through football and formal education by partnering boarding schools in the USA, where the founder, Tom Vernon hailed from, and handing kids scholarships to study whist developing in the sport.

Mohammed Kudus

Having been at the Academy since he was 12 in 2012 and has been able to go through the ranks at the Academy, getting the opportunity play professionally in 2018 when he was transferred to the Academy’s sister club, FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

He has gone on to represent Dutch side Ajax and in 2023, he joined English outfit West Ham United. Now he will be plying his trade with Spurs for the upcoming 2025/2026 season.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The electrifying winger was with the Academy from his early teen days in 2013 before he got transferred to FC Nordsjaelland in 2020.

Since then, he has been at French side Stade Rennais in 2021, English side Southampton in 2023 and now heading to Italian side Atalanta BC ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Simon Adingra

Ivorian international has been with the prestigious Academy during his early teen days until 2020 where he joined FC Nordsjaelland U19, before joining the senior side in 2021 and going on to get snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022, got loaned out to Belgian side Royal Union Saint- Gilloise in same year.

He returned back fully to Brighton in 2023 and now he has been signed by Sunderland AFC ahead of the upcoming 2025/2026 season.

Mario Dorgeles

The 20 year old Ivorian midfielder has been with the Ghanaian Academy since his early teenage years, and getting graduated and transferred to FC Nordsjaelland in 2022.

He has played for the Danish outfit for three years and now he has been transferred to Portugal side FC Braga ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Ibrahim Osman

In the early days of his teenage life, Ibrahim Osman joined Right To Dream Academy and was with the institution until 2023 where he had his breakthrough season and was transferred to sister club FC Nordsjaelland and exactly a year after, he was signed by English side Brighton in 2024.

He has since had a loan spell with Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam for the 2024/2025 football season and after the loan term in The Netherlands, he is now going on another loan spell with French side AJ Auxerre for the 2025/2026 season.

For the upcoming 2025/2026 season and beyond, we will be witnessing the incredible performances of these five amazing talents in their respective new clubs.