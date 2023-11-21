2 hours ago

Kosovo sets the stage for a digital revolution in education as Prime Minister Albin Kurti unveils plans to integrate coding into pre-university curricula. Explore the impact of the recent "Code Hour" initiative and the government's commitment to nurturing a generation of tech-savvy innovators, creators, and scientists.

Introduction: In a visionary move towards reshaping the educational landscape, Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has unveiled ambitious plans to introduce coding as a fundamental element in pre-university school curricula. With a recent milestone marked by the "Code Hour" initiative, Kurti envisions a future where students, from the early stages of their education, are equipped with the skills needed to navigate the digital age. This bold step not only reflects Kosovo's commitment to technological advancement but also signals a pivotal moment in fostering innovation and creativity among the youth.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti took to his official Facebook profile to share a glimpse into Kosovo's digital education transformation. Emphasizing the importance of digitization in education, Kurti revealed that students across 22 municipalities were immersed in a week-long exploration of coding principles. This initiative, known as "Code Hour," witnessed over 20,000 students from grades I to XII in 350 schools dedicating approximately 30,000 hours to coding activities.During the week-long "Code Hour," students delved into the intricacies of coding, learning not just a technical skill but a language of creativity and logical thinking. Prime Minister Kurti expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming participation, highlighting that this initiative was a stepping stone towards a more digitally literate future.Looking beyond the immediate success of "Code Hour," Prime Minister Kurti outlined the government's commitment to making coding a permanent fixture in the daily routine of pre-university education. Starting from the next school year, coding is set to be seamlessly integrated into the school curricula. Kurti sees this as a pivotal step in realizing the objectives outlined in Kosovo's Education and Digitalization Strategy, propelling the nation towards a future where technology plays a central role in social and economic development.According to Kurti, the infusion of technology into education aligns with a broader vision for Kosovo's progress. By incorporating coding into daily school life, the government aims to nurture a new generation of creators, innovators, and scientists. The ultimate goal is to empower these students to not only create but also export digital products and services, positioning Kosovo on the global stage as a hub of technological prowess.As Kosovo gears up to revolutionize its education system, the integration of coding stands as a testament to the government's foresight under Prime Minister Albin Kurti. This bold move is not merely about acquiring technical skills but about fostering a mindset of innovation and creativity. With coding becoming an integral part of school curricula, Kosovo is sowing the seeds for a future generation capable of navigating the complexities of the digital age with confidence and proficiency.