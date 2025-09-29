1 hour ago

Ghana’s bid to position itself as West Africa’s leading maritime hub will succeed only if transparency in port operations matches investments in physical infrastructure, industry leaders have cautioned.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum on Ghana’s seaborne trade competitiveness, themed “Streamlining Ghana’s Maritime Transport and Logistics Sector for Transparency, Efficiency and Competitiveness”, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe stressed that opaque practices and hidden charges continue to undermine investor confidence.

“Efficiency alone will not guarantee success. Our ports must also be predictable, transparent and trusted,” the minister said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

Despite recent expansion and digitisation projects, stakeholders noted recurring problems such as discretionary cargo inspections, inconsistent fees, and unclear service charges. The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has repeatedly warned that non-transparent costs are eroding the benefits of reforms like the paperless port initiative and the Ghana Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

The Ministry of Transport acknowledged these gaps and pledged to streamline processes, harmonise the roles of port agencies, and review levies in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

A draft Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to operationalise the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122) is also under consultation. “We are aware of industry concerns about the Act,” the minister said, assuring stakeholders that the ministry is working to address them before the regulations take effect.

The push for transparency reflects broader international trends. The World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index shows that countries with predictable border and Customs systems record up to 40% faster cargo clearance than those with opaque processes. Top performers like Singapore and the Netherlands combine robust governance with digital platforms, handling over 30 million containers annually with minimal delays.

In contrast, a 2022 UNCTAD report estimated that inefficiencies and hidden costs at African ports inflate the price of goods by 10–30%. Analysts warn this weakens Ghana’s competitiveness and its role in regional supply chains, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Vice President of the Ghana Chamber of Shipping, Jemilat Mahamah, emphasised that transparency is not a secondary concern but the foundation of sustainable maritime reform.

“Transparency in maritime transport is crucial for fostering trust, enhancing efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance and driving innovation across the global shipping ecosystem,” she said.

Mahamah argued that openness in the sector reduces costs, strengthens accountability, increases sustainability, and boosts customer satisfaction. “The nexus between transparency and efficiency is clear: greater openness drives data-driven optimisation, accelerates technology adoption and improves supply chain visibility. Together, these elements transform shipping performance,” she added.

Stakeholders concluded that Ghana’s maritime aspirations will only materialise if governance reforms move in tandem with infrastructure investments. Without clear, predictable, and transparent systems, they warned, Ghana risks losing its competitive edge in the fast-evolving regional and global shipping industry.