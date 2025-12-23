5 hours ago

The Minister of Transport and Saboba Member of Parliament, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has assured that the State Transport Company (STC) and Metro Mass Transit (MMT) will receive new buses by the end of the first quarter of 2026, as part of government efforts to modernise the two state-owned transport operators.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, December 22, Mr. Nikpe revealed that the government has secured financial support from the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) to facilitate the acquisition of new buses for STC, with similar arrangements in progress for MMT.

“It has been a headache for us in the Ministry, and I want to thank the President for his concern,” Mr. Nikpe said. “Just last week, we were able to get the Ghana Commercial Bank on board, and the President himself participated in a meeting with STC management to explore support for acquiring almost 300 buses. God willing, we should have buses for both state companies by the end of the first quarter [2026].”

According to the Minister, STC is expected to receive between 250 and 300 buses in the first phase, with additional buses to be procured annually to sustain operations.

“We are on course, and I am confident that STC will soon begin receiving new fleets, supported by Ghana Commercial Bank. The bank will handle the arrangements for these purchases, allowing us to expand the fleet over time,” he stated.

Mr. Nikpe explained that the bus acquisition programme will be an ongoing initiative, with plans to bring in more than 150 buses each year to strengthen STC’s operations. Similar phased arrangements are being made for Metro Mass Transit to renew its fleets annually.

The Transport Minister noted that prior to engaging financial institutions, the government implemented internal reforms to improve efficiency and accountability within the transport companies.

“Before the President agreed to engage any bank, internal measures were put in place. We have now strengthened their management and are seeing improvements in the daily mobilisation of funds,” he said.

He further highlighted that, despite operating with limited fleets, both STC and MMT have begun recording profits, a trend he described as encouraging.

“The few buses they currently operate are already generating profits. This clearly shows that with proper arrangements, they will be able to sustain and expand their operations,” Mr. Nikpe added.