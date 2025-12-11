2 days ago

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has indicated that the long-awaited bill to legalise commercial motorbikes, popularly known as Okada, is expected to be passed in the coming days.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, December 11, Mr. Nikpe said the Ministry has completed all necessary consultations and is confident that Parliament will soon approve the legislation, which aims to regulate the operation of commercial motorbikes nationwide.

"I am working on the Okada bill. When it is passed within the days to come, I will have the joy to be on air with you," he said.

The proposed framework will introduce structured guidelines for registration, training, and safety compliance, ensuring riders operate within a formalised and regulated system. The bill was formally submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, December 10.

The initiative is part of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s commitment to legalise commercial motorbike operations, an activity already widespread across the country. The government argues that formalising Okada services could help reduce youth unemployment, particularly among young men, while offering a faster alternative to traditional transport in congested urban areas.

Motorbikes are already commonly used for delivery services and commuter transport during peak traffic hours, making the legalisation a formal recognition of an existing practice.