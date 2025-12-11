2 days ago

Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe Bukari has assured the public that fares on the newly deployed peak-hour buses will remain unchanged, despite the involvement of additional public and private operators brought in to ease Accra’s worsening evening transport congestion.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, Bukari stressed that the intervention is not a special service and therefore attracts no new pricing.

“They are paying the normal approved fees that they used to pay daily. If from Accra to Adenta is 10 cedis, they pay 10 cedis. That is what is applicable,” he explained.

The government this week launched an emergency peak-hour bus support programme across four major corridors in Accra in response to growing complaints from commuters who struggle to get transport after work. Rolled out on Wednesday, December 10, the initiative is designed to cut long queues, prevent arbitrary fare hikes, and improve the reliability of evening transport services.

Bukari added that more private operators may be brought on board to expand capacity if needed.

“I have instructed the MD of STC to meet with some private companies. If they have vehicles, we can make them available for such operations,” he noted.

He explained that the main challenge during peak periods is a shortage of vehicles, not commuters’ willingness to pay.

The minister reaffirmed that all buses operating under the programme will run on standard urban routes and adhere strictly to the Ministry’s approved fare structure.