Liberty Professionals pummeled travel sick Aduana Stars at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League encounter.

Aduana Stars had their top scorer Yahaya Mohammed getting the goals for them as usual but this time there was no party as he scored two of them but it was not enough to give them even a point as Liberty Professionals turned on the screw.

Yahaya Mohammed started the seven goal thriller with a 10th minute opener at the Carl Reindorf but Mubarak Alhassan equalized seven minutes time with a calm finish to draw the home side level.

Eight minutes later Yahaya Mohammed restored the away side's lead with his 10th goal of the season going level with Victorien Adebayor on the goal scorers chart.

Tricky youngster Abraham Wayo was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot with Elvis Kyei Baffour stepping up to convert to put the game back to a 2-2 draw.

Both teams went into the break all square but that soon changed when the second half begun as the home side's goal scoring appetite went up a notch.

Mubarak Alhassan scored his second goal of the day in the 55th minute to give the home side the lead for the first time in the game making the match 3-2 for the home side.

Abass Nuhu who had just entered the pitch as replacement for Issaka Emmanuel scored just three minutes after coming on in the 67th minute to make it 4-2 to Liberty Professionals.

Deep into stoppage time Elvis Kyei Baffour added the fifth goal to add more gloss to the results as Aduana once again fails to get any result on the road.