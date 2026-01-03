16 hours ago

A potentially deadly road crash was narrowly averted in the early hours of Friday, January 3, 2026, after a heavy-duty truck veered off the Sawla–Wa highway near the Sawla Weighing Bridge in the Savannah Region.

The accident involved a DAF truck loaded with maize, bearing registration number AS 1852-T, which was travelling from Wa to Bole with seven male occupants on board.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the vehicle lost control under unclear circumstances, crashed into a tree, and somersaulted into nearby bushland. The impact left the front of the truck badly mangled and trapped the driver inside the twisted metal.

Emergency responders from the Sawla–Tuna–Kalba District Fire Command, supported by a rescue team from the Savannah Regional Headquarters, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Using rescue equipment, firefighters managed to extricate the driver alive, after a delicate operation.

The injured driver was immediately handed over to ambulance personnel and rushed to hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, six other occupants had already been pulled from the wreckage by good Samaritans and conveyed to the Sawla District Hospital before the arrival of emergency services.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the exact cause of the crash, as concerns continue to mount over safety along the busy Sawla–Wa stretch.