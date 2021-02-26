54 minutes ago

A form three student named Dorothy Mensah of the Aisha Islamic Basic at Mankessim in the Central Region has met her untimely death after a truck loaded with cement run over her.

Information gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan revealed that the 17-year-old student was crossing the road from school when the speeding truck hit and run over her causing her instant death.

Five other students who were with the deceased from the same school were also injured and were rushed to the Mankessim Roman Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary while police begin an investigation into the matter.

It would be recalled that two students from the same school (Aisha Islamic Basic School) were knocked down on Wednesday while crossing the road from the school.

Meanwhile, some angry youth have called on the Municipal Chief Executive for Mfantseman Municipality, Hon. Kenneth Kelley Essuman to immediately construct speed rumps on the Mankessim to Saltpond highway.

They warned that should the MCE fail to do so, they’ll stage a massive demonstration against him as they cannot stay aloof to see people die through avoidable road crashes.