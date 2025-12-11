10 hours ago

A 29-year-old insurance agent, Esther Amoah, lost her life in a tragic road accident on the Apowa–Agona Nkwanta highway.

Reports indicate that Esther had just visited her younger brother, a student at St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School, to deliver food when the fatal accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses say that she was attempting to cross the busy highway when a cement-laden Benz truck, registration number AS 630 P, struck her, resulting in instantaneous death.

According to witnesses who were also crossing at the time, Esther appeared to hesitate as two vehicles approached from opposite directions.

In that critical moment, she was hit by the truck. Remarkably, she was reportedly still holding the food flask intended for her brother when the accident happened.

The truck driver is currently in police custody and assisting authorities with ongoing investigations.