39 minutes ago

President-elect Donald Trump hints at granting a 90-day extension to TikTok's US operations, potentially averting an immediate ban. He is set to make a decision after taking office on Monday.

As the deadline for TikTok’s potential ban in the United States looms, President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he is likely to grant a 90-day extension, allowing the popular video-sharing platform more time to reach a resolution. The announcement, made during an NBC News interview on January 13, 2025, signals a potential delay in the enforcement of a new law designed to restrict TikTok’s operations. This development comes just days before the new law goes into effect, prompting both uncertainty and hope among TikTok users and stakeholders.

A Looming Deadline: TikTok's US Future at Stake

The clock is ticking for TikTok’s continued presence in the United States. Under a law signed by President Biden in 2024, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, was given until Sunday, January 14, 2025, to divest its U.S. operations to an approved buyer. The law, passed by Congress, mandates that the company’s American operations must be sold or face a nationwide ban. However, the situation remains fluid as President-elect Trump contemplates a temporary reprieve.

Trump’s statement indicates that the deadline could be extended by an additional 90 days, giving TikTok more time to negotiate and potentially avert an immediate shutdown. The decision, however, remains in the balance as Trump prepares for his swearing-in on Monday, January 15.

Trump’s Potential Postponement: The 90-Day Extension Explained

In his interview with NBC News, President-elect Trump emphasized that he had not yet finalized his stance on the matter. “We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation,” he said. However, he made it clear that a 90-day extension is “certainly an option” under consideration. According to Trump, this delay would be “appropriate” to ensure a thorough examination of the matter before taking any definitive action.

The extension would allow TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. while the sale process is further evaluated. If the delay is implemented, it would offer some relief to the platform’s millions of American users and stakeholders, who have been anxiously awaiting clarity on its future.

The New Law and Its Implications for TikTok

The new law, which aims to limit the influence of foreign-owned apps on American soil, was passed with the intent to mitigate national security concerns surrounding TikTok’s data collection practices. Under the legislation, TikTok was required to find an American buyer or face a ban on distributing its app and services in the U.S.

However, given the complexity of such a sale, it is not surprising that the government is considering an extension. The law permits the president to grant an additional 90 days if the sale process has already been initiated, which could be the case with ongoing negotiations.

What Happens Next? Trump’s Decision Looms

As the situation stands, the final decision rests in the hands of President-elect Trump, who is expected to make an announcement shortly after his inauguration. The extension could provide TikTok with the time it needs to negotiate with potential buyers or explore alternative solutions.

Should Trump follow through with the 90-day extension, TikTok would have an opportunity to continue its operations in the U.S. while the sale process unfolds. This would undoubtedly offer a temporary reprieve for the platform, which has grown to become a cultural phenomenon with millions of active American users.

A High-Stakes Decision for TikTok's US Future

The fate of TikTok’s U.S. operations remains uncertain as the deadline approaches. With President-elect Trump weighing a 90-day extension, the future of the app could hang in the balance for several more months. Whether this delay will result in a permanent resolution or simply prolong the uncertainty remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the world will be watching closely as the situation unfolds.