Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will no longer receive Secret Service protection after President Donald Trump revoked a security extension granted by Joe Biden before leaving office.

The decision, confirmed in a White House memo dated August 28, has stirred political controversy and raised concerns about Harris’ safety as she prepares for a nationwide book tour.

Under U.S. law, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection after leaving office.

Harris’ security detail, which legally expired in July, had been quietly extended for another year through an executive directive signed by former President Biden.

Donald Trump’s latest order ends that arrangement, effective September 1, 2025.

Harris Loses Full Detail Ahead of Book Tour

The timing of the revocation is notable. Harris is set to embark on a high-profile national tour to promote her memoir “107 Days”, which chronicles her brief and unsuccessful 2024 presidential bid.

Without federal protection, she will lose round-the-clock agents assigned to safeguard her home in Los Angeles, her public appearances, and proactive intelligence monitoring of potential threats.

Private security could cost millions annually, a burden Harris may now have to shoulder personally. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his Secret Service coverage on July 1 when his six-month entitlement ended.

Legal and Historical Background

Congress passed legislation in 2008 to guarantee limited post-office protection for former vice presidents and their immediate families.

The law allows extensions if warranted by credible threats or special circumstances.

In Harris’ case, security experts argue her historic position as the first woman and first person of color to serve as vice president amplified her risk profile.

During her tenure, Harris faced multiple threats. In 2021, a Florida woman pleaded guilty to sending videos in which she threatened violence against Harris.

In 2024, a Virginia man was charged with making online threats to harm both Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Political Reactions

The move has already provoked sharp criticism. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed outrage, accusing Trump of engaging in political vendettas.

“This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation,” Bass told CNN, citing past revocations of security clearances and protections for other officials.

“This decision puts Vice President Harris at real risk. We will ensure she is protected in Los Angeles.”

A Pattern of Revocations

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has systematically rolled back Secret Service protections for several individuals linked to the Biden administration.

These include Hunter and Ashley Biden, children of the former president, as well as Anthony Fauci, the former NIAID director

Notably, even some Trump-era officials have been stripped of protection, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, both of whom later became vocal critics of Trump.

Security vs. Politics

The White House insists the decision was based on a recent threat assessment that found “no alarming factors” requiring extended protection for Harris.

However, critics see the move as part of Trump’s broader strategy of targeting political opponents.

The debate underscores the sensitive balance between security policy and political rivalry.

For Harris, who is stepping back into the public spotlight through her memoir tour, the decision heightens both the financial and physical risks she faces.

Meanwhile, the development comes against the backdrop of Trump’s own security challenges.

The former president survived two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, with the Secret Service credited for preventing potentially deadly outcomes.