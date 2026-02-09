2 hours ago

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has directed teacher trainees across the country to return to their respective colleges and resume academic work, citing encouraging progress in efforts to resolve the ongoing industrial action by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

In a statement released on Sunday, February 8, 2026, TTAG explained that its earlier instruction for trainees to stay at home—issued on January 16—was taken at a time when the CETAG strike had completely paralysed teaching and learning in public colleges of education.

According to the association, that decision was made in the best interest of trainees, as academic activities could not meaningfully continue while lecturers were on strike and campuses were effectively dormant.

However, TTAG said recent engagements and interventions aimed at addressing the concerns of CETAG members have led to improved conditions that now support the resumption of academic work.

These developments, the association noted, make it appropriate for trainees to return to school.

TTAG is therefore urging all teacher trainees to report back to their colleges on Monday, February 9, 2026, and to work closely with college authorities to ensure a smooth and orderly continuation of teaching and learning.

The association also sought to correct reports circulating in parts of the media suggesting it had called for a complete restart of the academic calendar.

TTAG clarified that this claim is inaccurate, stressing that its position is focused solely on recovering the approximately three weeks of instructional time lost during the strike.

“Our recommendation is to make up for lost contact hours in a way that preserves academic quality, without unnecessarily prolonging the academic year,” the statement emphasised.

TTAG reaffirmed its commitment to transparent communication, academic equity, and the overall welfare of teacher trainees.

It added that it will continue engaging relevant stakeholders and authorities to help restore stability and ensure a conducive learning environment across all colleges of education.