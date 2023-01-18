Prop trading has recently grown quite popular, and that’s not surprising: after all, it’s quite beneficial to receive a hefty sum of money right after you create a trading account. This way, you can make profits quickly and successfully, but only if you are skillful and experienced enough. Thankfully, there are lots of prop trading platforms that offer prior education for novice traders, so you can start your career just after a couple of high-quality lessons. TU experts have analyzed this market for you to find the best of prop trading firms with built-in educational programs.
Basic criteria
Today, there are dozens of prop trading platforms on the market, so you have to be careful to choose only the most reliable ones. The experts analyze companies using a list of crucial criteria that include security measures, government regulations, withdrawal conditions, and fees. However, when we are talking about prop trading firms that allow you to learn right before opening your funded account, it is also very important to consider how efficient the educational program is. And it seems that there’s an obvious leader on the market that has an exceptionally well-built learning system: Earn2Trade.
About the company
Founded in 2017, the company has managed to become one of the most popular US-based platforms for prop trading. It definitely stands out among other proprietary trading firms thanks to its high-quality teaching system approved by National Futures Association (NFA). You can learn the basics of futures trading in just a week, but you can also continue your training and sign up for an advanced course for about 6 weeks. There’s even an option to order an intensive course that takes 6 months, but it costs a lot, so make sure you really need it first.
Main conditions
Earn2Trade allows you to pass a learning course and become a funded partner: you will be given up to $200,000 for trading, but you’ll have to pay a small subscription fee. You receive 80% of profits, but the Earn2Trade withdrawal system is pretty complex: you actually receive money from its partners, so it takes quite some time, and the minimum amount is $100. The customer support is very friendly, and there are many useful services you can use here. However, there are many fees you pay to third-party exchanges and regulators, so make sure to check out the complete fee structure.
Comments