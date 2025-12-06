4 days ago

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has cautioned that his side must be fully prepared for a demanding group stage after being drawn against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tuchel’s Assessment

Reacting to Friday’s draw in Washington, Tuchel acknowledged the pedigree of Ghana and Croatia:

“Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud and strong nations. Panama, I don’t know much about Panama at the moment but we will find out about it before the tournament starts, of course.”

His remarks underline the competitive nature of the group, despite England being among the favourites to progress.

Group L Breakdown



Croatia: Tournament specialists, having reached the final in 2018 and the semi-finals in 2022.



Ghana: Four-time African champions, with a history of pushing Europe’s elite. They reached the Round of 16 in 2006 and the quarter-finals in 2010, narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot against Uruguay.



Panama: Representing CONCACAF, known for their spirited and physical style of play.

Key Fixture

England’s clash with Ghana on 23 June is already shaping up as one of the standout matches of the group phase. Both sides are expected to be in contention for a place in the newly expanded round of 32, introduced under the 48-team format.

The Road Ahead

Tuchel’s message is clear: England will take nothing for granted. Ghana’s pace, physical intensity, and individual quality remain key threats, while Croatia’s consistency at major tournaments ensures Group L will be fiercely contested.

This sets the stage for a high-stakes group battle, with England’s meeting against Ghana likely to capture global attention.