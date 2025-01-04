11 hours ago

The Ministry of Interior has announced that Tuesday, January 7, 2025, has been declared a statutory public holiday to mark Constitution Day.

In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, the public was reminded that the day is to be observed nationwide in accordance with Ghana’s statutory holiday calendar.

Constitution Day is celebrated annually to honor the adoption of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which restored the country to democratic rule.

The day serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

Citizens are encouraged to reflect on the significance of the day and its role in shaping the nation’s democratic progress.