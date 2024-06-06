3 hours ago

Tunisia Clinches Late Victory, Sierra Leone Triumphs: African World Cup Qualifiers Recap

In a thrilling round of African World Cup qualifiers, Tunisia secured a late 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea, while Sierra Leone celebrated a 2-1 victory against Djibouti.

Tunisia vs. Equatorial Guinea:

- Tunisia emerged victorious with a penalty from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in Rades, securing their third win in three matches and going two points clear at the top of Group H.

- Equatorial Guinea, playing their first match since a points deduction, struggled to create opportunities, missing their talisman Emilio Nsue.

- Despite Tunisia's challenges, Ben Romdhane's 82nd-minute penalty sealed the win, maintaining the Carthage Eagles' perfect start to the qualifiers.

Namibia vs. Liberia:

- Namibia, aiming to capitalize on Equatorial Guinea's points deduction, settled for a 1-1 draw against Liberia.

- Namibia initially took the lead through Tjipe Karuuombe's smart finish, but Liberia's Terry Sackor equalized with 25 minutes remaining.

- The match held at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa showcased Namibia's resilience, despite being denied a clear penalty.

Sierra Leone vs. Djibouti:

- Former Premier League defender Curtis Davies scored his first international goal as Sierra Leone secured a 2-1 victory over Djibouti.

- Davies, making his debut for the Leone Stars, opened the scoring in the 12th minute, setting the tone for the match.

- Although Gabriel Dadzie equalized for Djibouti from the penalty spot, Augustus Kargbo's second-half goal sealed Sierra Leone's win.

Other Matches:

- Togo was held to a 1-1 draw by South Sudan, while the Central African Republic secured a 1-0 victory over Chad.

With intense battles and unexpected results, Wednesday's African World Cup qualifiers set the stage for an exciting journey towards the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.