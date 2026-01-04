3 hours ago

Tunisia have dismissed head coach Sami Trabelsi following their dramatic exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, after the Carthage Eagles were knocked out on penalties by Mali.

The decision comes amid growing frustration over Tunisia’s recent struggles at Africa’s flagship tournament. Their latest elimination means they have now failed to reach the quarter-finals in six of their last eight AFCON appearances.

Tunisia were edged out by Mali in a tense last-16 encounter that ended 1-1 after extra time, before defeat in the penalty shootout sealed their fate. Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra proved decisive for Mali, making two crucial saves as Tunisia’s hopes slipped away.

The early exit intensified scrutiny on Trabelsi’s tenure, with fans and pundits questioning the team’s direction and inability to progress deep into major tournaments.

In a brief statement, the Tunisian Football Federation confirmed that Trabelsi had been relieved of his duties, thanking him for his service while acknowledging the need for change.

Once one of Africa’s most consistent sides, Tunisia’s repeated early departures have raised concerns about a decline in standards and long-term planning.

The federation is expected to announce interim arrangements in the coming days as it begins the search for a new coach tasked with restoring the Carthage Eagles’ competitiveness on the continental stage.