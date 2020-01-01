14 minutes ago

Former coach o San Pedro Jani Tarek has expressed keen interest in coaching Accra Hearts of Oak amid an ongoing negotiations.

The Tunisian has revealed that he is in talks with the Phobians, who parted ways with Coach Kim Grant on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old has is among the men being considered to steer the affairs of former African champions who have gone ten years without any silverware.

Sources close to Hearts say an agreement has already been reached between the two parties.

Tarek, who recently resigned as coach of Ivorian side San Pedro, says he is ready to join Hearts to help rebuild the Accra-based club.

"I am in communication with Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak to take over the technical leadership of the team," the Tunisian technical brain said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are still going on, of course I would be happy to work with one of the oldest African clubs."

The France-trained tactician who has all the necessary qualifications says discussions between the top hierarchy of Accra Hearts of Oak are far advanced.

The Tunisian tactician led Ivorian side San Pedro to eliminate Kumasi Asante in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation cup.