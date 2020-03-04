Black Queens will get their debut outing in the Turkish Women’s Cup competition started on Wednesday, March 4.
The Ghana female senior national team are housed in Group B of the 8-nation invitational tournament with Chile, Northern Ireland B and fellow Africans Kenya.
Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side will face Chile in their opening group match at Gold City Sports Complex.
The Black Queens will then come up against Northern Ireland B team and Kenya on March 7 and 10 respectively to complete the group stage.
Ghana arrived in the Turkish city of Alanya last weekend and have been getting themselves in shape for the tournament.
Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo said: “So far everything is going on well here. We have been training here [Turkey] and everything looks well.”
“The players are responding positively to the training and I think we will do well in this competition.”
Kickoff for the Chile game is at 15:00 local time.
Black Queens Fixtures:
March 4: Chile vs Ghana – 15:00 – Gold City Sports Complex
March 7: Northern Ireland B vs Ghana – 18:00 – Gold City Sport Complex
March 10: Ghana vs Kenya – 16:00 - Starlight Sport Complex
