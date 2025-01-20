2 days ago

In a significant achievement for Türkiye’s defense industry, the autonomous naval vehicle OKHAN has successfully passed extensive tests under various sea conditions. Developed by Kayacı Savunma in Mersin, this cutting-edge unmanned sea vehicle demonstrates Türkiye’s growing expertise in the defense sector. With its advanced features and high export potential, OKHAN is set to revolutionize maritime operations globally.

OKHAN: A Milestone in Türkiye’s Defense Industry

The unmanned naval vehicle OKHAN, produced by Kayacı Savunma in Mersin Teknopark, was designed to operate in challenging sea conditions. Initiated in 2018, the project represents a collaboration with Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command, ensuring its relevance for maritime security and surveillance missions.

At 11.5 meters long and weighing seven tons, OKHAN is equipped with a 390-horsepower engine that allows it to reach speeds of 27 knots. Its cruising range extends to an impressive 350 nautical miles, and it is capable of autonomous obstacle avoidance maneuvers, showcasing its high maneuverability and operational flexibility.

Advanced Capabilities and AI Integration

Prof. Dr. Caner Özdemir, Research and Development Director at Kayacı Savunma and an academic at Mersin University, emphasized the vehicle's advanced features:"OKHAN, equipped with radar, thermal, and night vision cameras, performs reconnaissance and surveillance missions seamlessly thanks to its AI-driven decision-making mechanism."

The autonomous vehicle has passed all tests conducted under the supervision of the Presidency of Defense Industries and is poised to be included in the Coast Guard Command’s inventory. Additionally, OKHAN’s versatility allows it to transform into an armed or kamikaze unmanned naval vehicle by integrating modular systems, further expanding its applications.

A Fully Domestic and National Initiative

Prof. Dr. Özdemir highlighted the project’s domestic focus:"We designed and manufactured OKHAN’s platform entirely in Mersin. Except for electronic parts and sensors, the entire system is national and domestic. This is a testament to Türkiye’s technological self-reliance."

Support from institutions such as Mersin University, Mersin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mersin Tarsus Organized Industrial Zone played a crucial role in the vehicle’s development.

A Global Contender with High Export Potential

OKHAN has attracted attention at international defense fairs, sparking interest from numerous countries. Prof. Dr. Özdemir expressed optimism about its future:"Drones and unmanned naval vehicles are evolving rapidly worldwide, and Türkiye is competing strongly in this field. OKHAN has immense export potential and could replicate the global success of Türkiye’s drone programs."

Negotiations with foreign partners are ongoing, but the focus remains on securing its integration into the inventory of the Presidency of Defense Industries before expanding into global markets.

OKHAN Leading the Way in Unmanned Naval Technology

The successful testing of OKHAN marks a significant milestone for Türkiye’s defense capabilities. As the nation continues to innovate in unmanned naval technology, OKHAN stands as a symbol of progress, combining advanced engineering with strategic utility. With its high export potential and multifunctional design, OKHAN is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the global stage.