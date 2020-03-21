1 hour ago

Ghana’s leading television station, TV3 Network and a subsidiary of the Media General Group will on Monday 23rd March 2020 host an extraordinary roundtable of public health experts on the global pandemic, Covid-19.

Under the Media General Thought Leadership Series, the topic for the roundtable scheduled to air live on TV3 from 1PM to 3PM is “Effective Strategies for the Surveillance, Containment and Treatment of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana”.

Confirmed panelists for the roundtable include Prof. William Kwabena Ampofo, Head of the Virology Department, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Dr. Ishmael Nelson, President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service.

Others are Dr. Victor Bampoe, Former Deputy Minister of Health and UN-AIDS Country Director for Nigeria, Prof. Fred Newton Binka, Professor of Epidemiology at the School of Public Health, University of Ghana and Clinical Pharmacologist, Prof. Alexander Dodoo, who doubles as the Director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Advocacy and Training at the University of Ghana.

Introduced in 2016, the Media General Thought Leadership series is a flagship dialogue platform which seeks to interrogate and harness the thoughts of leading thinkers on various thematic, topical or pressing issues of national concern to help improve policy-making processes by creating a free and healthy market of ideas for the development of society.

The roundtable is sponsored by Carex and will be broadcast live on TV3 from 1PM to 3PM. Media partners are Onua TV, 3FM (92.7), Onua FM (95.1), Akoma FM (87.9) in Kumasi, Connect FM (97.1) in Takoradi and 3news.com.

By Chris Koney