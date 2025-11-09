6 hours ago

Investigative reporter, filmmaker, and TV3 news anchor Godwin Asediba has been named the P.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards, held for the first time in the Ashanti Region at the Manhyia Palace, under the patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

President John Dramani Mahama graced the event as the special guest of honour.

The Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) also clinched multiple awards across English and Ghanaian-language programming, sports journalism, investigative reporting, and overall station recognition, including:



Best Radio/TV Programme (Ghanaian Languages, 2024) – Ekosiisen, Asempa FM



Best Akan TV Station of the Year – Adom TV



Best Radio/TV Programme (English Language, 2024) – The Probe, JoyNews



Best Radio Entertainment Programme – Showbiz A-Z, Joy FM

The awards highlighted the media’s role in addressing national issues such as peace, security, and the fight against illegal mining, reflecting this year’s theme: “Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey.”

Other notable winners included:



Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) – Best Design



Individual journalists recognized included Severious Kale-Dery, Edmund Smith-Asante, Timothy Ngnenbe, Justice Agbenorsi, Nabil Ahmed Rufai, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, Albert Oppong Ansah, Sarah Apenkro, Rachel Kakraba, among many others.

Major media institutions honoured included Multimedia Group, Adom TV, Joy FM, Daily Graphic, Peace FM, Citi FM, GTV, and UTV.

This year’s awards received 321 entries, with the top three winners set to enjoy all-expenses-paid trips to Turkey, sponsored by Turkish Airlines. Other partners included KGL Group, Special Ice Mineral Water, and Tobinco Pharmacy.

Earlier in 2025, Asediba also won the BBC News Komla Dumor Award and is currently undertaking an internship with the BBC in London as part of the prize.

He becomes the 29th recipient of the GJA Journalist of the Year Award and the 10th recipient of the BBC Komla Dumor Award, with his work widely recognized for amplifying marginalized voices and highlighting human-interest stories of social injustice.

In his acceptance speech, Asediba dedicated the award to Ghanaian journalists committed to truth and accountability, emphasizing the role of investigative reporting in shaping public policy and protecting the vulnerable.

“Journalism is not just about reporting events; it is about giving a voice to those who are often unheard,” he said. “I dedicate this award to every journalist who continues to uphold the ideals of integrity, courage, and service to society.”

The 29th GJA Awards not only celebrated excellence in journalism but also reinforced the critical role of the media in promoting democracy, transparency, and national development.