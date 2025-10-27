13 hours ago

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service has suspended the heads of three technical institutes following confirmed reports of unauthorised fee collection and extortion.

The affected schools are Agona Swedru Technical Institute in the Central Region, Sunyani Technical Institute in the Bono Region, and Madina Technical Institute in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement from the TVET Service, the investigation uncovered the collection of unapproved fees, including charges for admissions, boarding protocols, residential status changes, fashion practical items, bedsheets, and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues.

The Service condemned the practice as a violation of the government’s Free TVET Policy, which guarantees free and equitable access to technical and vocational education for all qualified students.

To address the matter, investigative committees have been set up to conduct a thorough and impartial probe. Their findings will determine the next disciplinary steps.

In the meantime, the affected headteachers have been placed on a 30-day administrative leave, with their duties temporarily assigned to Regional Directors Hannah Asamoah (Central), Gabriel Gyamfi (Bono), and Engr. Juliana Nkrumah (Greater Accra).

The TVET Service reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and extortion, assuring parents, students, and the public of its unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness, and professionalism in managing TVET institutions nationwide.