Beverage manufacturing company, Twellium Industrial Company Limited has launched a new product with the unveiling of the Run Energy drink Fire Edition.

They have also appointed former Black Stars captain and Ghana's all time leading goal scorer Asamoah Gyan as its brand ambassador.

The Legon Cities star made known in an interview at the launch that he associates with the Run energy drink brand due to its high quality, international standards and exquisite taste.

At the ceremony, a presentation of cash sum of GHC10,000 was presented to former national team and Hearts of Oak goalie Sammy Adjei for his stellar career.

It was done in the presence of several famous persons with many ex-footballers present at the ceremony with the likes of Richard Kingson, Fatau Dauda,Baffour Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo all present.

Goalkeeper Sammy Adjei was part of the glorious Hearts of Oak set up that won the CAF Champions League, Super Cup and dominated the Ghana Premier League winning six on the trot.

He also helped qualify Ghana for its first World Cup in Germany in 2006.