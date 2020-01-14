Twenty Ghanaian match officials have received FIFA badges for the year 2020.
Six male referees, six assistant referees have all received FIFA badges.
In the female category, four referees and four assistant coaches have also received their international badges.
Below is the list of referees who have received FIFA badges for the year:
|RANK
|NAME
|1
|Daniel Nii Ayi LARYEA
|2
|Adaari ABDUL LATIF
|3
|Charles Benle BULU
|4
|Benjamin Kwame SEFAH
|5
|Abdul Latif QADIRI
|6
|George Mawuli VORMAWAH
|ASSISTANT REFEREES
|1
|Paul Kodzo ATIMAKA
|2
|Kwasi Acheampong BROBBEY
|3
|Tijani MOHAMMED
|4
|Emmanuel ALLOU TEBSON
|5
|Patrick PAPALA
|6
|Emmanuel DOLAGBANU
|WOMEN REFEREES
|1
|Theresa BREMANSU
|2
|Delight ALORBU
|3
|Joyce Obenewa APPIAH
|4
|Juliet APPIAH
|WOMEN ASSISTANT REFEREE
|1
|Beatrice THAUD
|2
|Alice Farizua CHAKULE
|3
|Doris Essumang DARKO
|4
|Mary TEI
