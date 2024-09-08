12 hours ago

Twenty-two players trained this afternoon as the Black Stars took to the pitches at the Berkane Football Academy in preparation for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The squad was reduced to 22 after Istanbul Basaksehir defender Jerome Opoku dropped out on Saturday due to injury. Winger Joseph Painstil who plays for Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer was left in Accra to sort out his passport issues leaving Otto Addo with 22 players for the clash on Monday.

The Black Stars arrived in Oujda, Morocco on Saturday, ahead of the game on Monday, September 9, 2024. The players in camp include, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, Frederick Asare, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, and Abdul Mumin.

Others are Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu and Ibrahim Osman.

The rest are Inaki Williams, Kingsley Schindler, Majeed Ashimeru, Abu Francis, Forson Amankwah and Mohammed Kudus.

The game against Niger is scheduled for the Municipal Sports Complex in Berkane on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Scroll through for photos from the Berkane Football Academy grounds where the team trained on Saturday.