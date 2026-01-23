1 hour ago

Shock and grief have gripped Sefwi Boinzan in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region following the alleged killing of a 33-year-old man after a confrontation over illegal gold washing.

The deceased, Theophilus Gyamfi, popularly known as Kwasi KK, is said to have been washing gold in a river within the community—an activity residents strongly oppose due to its environmental impact.

According to accounts from the area, the incident began when Atta Kofi, one of a pair of 28-year-old twin brothers, confronted Gyamfi and demanded that he stop the activity.

Gyamfi reportedly refused, leading to a heated exchange. The situation worsened when the second twin, Ebi Wom, joined the argument, which soon turned violent.

The twins are alleged to have subjected Gyamfi to a severe beating during the altercation. He was later taken home by residents for treatment, but his condition reportedly deteriorated hours later.

Family members attempted to rush him to the Juaboso Government Hospital, but he was pronounced dead en route.

Confirming the incident, the Assembly Member for the Boinzan Electoral Area, Aha Kojo Vincent, disclosed that both suspects fled the community shortly after the attack.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital mortuary, while police have launched investigations and intensified efforts to track down and arrest the suspects.

The incident has reignited local concerns over illegal mining activities and the growing tensions they continue to fuel within affected communities.