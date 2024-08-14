5 hours ago

Two toddlers in their diapers were seen tottering on a Texas freeway after being thrown from a car that flipped over several times during a crash.

The kids are believed to be twins.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that a two-car crash had occurred on the Interstate 10's East Freeway at Freeport - causing one of them to flip several times, 'ejecting' an adult and the two young children.

Footage from the scene shows one of the diaper-wearing babies trying to regain their balance and stand up while another looked around.

Neither appeared to be badly injured. It is unclear if either was in a car seat or properly restrained at the time of the smash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for further comment.

Americans have been left enraged and praying for the children as the video continues to be shared on various social media platforms.

'This video will make any parents heart completely sink,' an Instagrammer wrote.

While another demanded: 'Driver should be charged for child endangerment!'

One social media user also quipped: 'Not putting your kids in child seats and seatbelts should be a federal crime.'

'God must’ve been watching over these kids because they’re still alive and they’re walking. Thank you God for watching over your children. Amen,' one viewer praised.

Another simply added: 'Thank god the kids are okay.'

The incident comes months after an Amish toddler was the only survivor of a Wisconsin horror crash that killed nine people.

That child was thrown from the van and rescued from the wreckage by a retired Marine.

Micah Schrock, two, was found and rescued by Nathaniel Jahn who happened to be driving past the crash Friday in Clark County, Wisconsin, near the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road J back in March.

Jahn witnessed the van carrying nine people pull out into the intersection where it collided with a truck and trailer, killing eight people in the van and the driver of the truck.

The former Marine ran over and found Schrock lying under the truck's wreckage, he told TMJ4: 'I heard a whimpering sound coming from next to one of the victims, under debris. It turned into a cry.'

The toddler was the sole survivor. Ellen and Orlah Schrock and their baby daughter, Judy Rose, were killed along with van driver James McCoy, Linda Byler, 44, Lydia Byler, 24, Delilah Schrock, Suzanna Hertzler and the driver of the truck.

Source: Daily Mail UK