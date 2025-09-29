2 hours ago

Ghanaian creative duo Twinsdntbeg has received a nomination for Music Film of the Year at the Black Stars International Film Festival (BSIFF) 2025.

Their collaboration with Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni, titled “Rise,” has been recognized for its impactful storytelling and visually stunning cinematography.

About “Rise”

“Rise” is a music film that showcases deep-rooted African themes and a global message.

The film conveys themes of resilience, unity, and spiritual awakening, complemented by Dawuni’s uplifting music.

Featuring stunning visuals of Ghana’s landscapes and the struggles of everyday people, “Rise” aims to transform the creation and global perception of African music visuals.

About Twinsdntbeg

Twinsdntbeg is a vibrant Ghanaian creative force known for their unique blend of humor, sharp observations, and rich West African vibes.

They have carved a niche as a voice of the moment, capturing and commenting on trending topics with a distinctly Ghanaian touch.

Through engaging digital storytelling, Twinsdntbeg brings everyday life and cultural trends to life, making their content both entertaining and thought-provoking.

BSIFF 2025

The Black Stars International Film Festival (BSIFF) is a premier film festival that celebrates African cinema and talent.

The festival aims to promote African storytelling and provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work.