4 hours ago

The body of 28-year-old Yaw Asamoah has been discovered in an abandoned gold pit at Abrense in the Amansie West District, days after he was reported missing following a confrontation at a wake-keeping event.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two suspects following the gruesome discovery of the body.

Eyewitnesses report that Asamoah was last seen at a wake-keeping event, where he allegedly got into a heated argument with a group of commercial sex workers over a missing GH¢1,000.

Shortly after the confrontation, Asamoah went missing, prompting a community search that ended tragically when his lifeless body was found in a disused mining pit.

Police have since detained two suspects to assist with investigations, though their identities have not been made public. The body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy as part of ongoing inquiries.

The family of the deceased has expressed deep shock and grief, urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.