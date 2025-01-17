18 minutes ago

Two persons have been arrested by the police in Korve in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region in connection with a suspected ritual murder.Dzagey William and his accomplice, Agbemenyo Yao, were alleged to have shot dead one Agbodzi Konor and removed his vital organs.

Agbodzi Konor was reported missing on Friday, 10th January 2025, after he had left to cut firewood for charcoal. A three-day search by community members was unsuccessful.

His aunt, Korshio Konor, said that Agbodzi had communicated with her earlier in the day, hoping to have a meeting with him in the evening. “I called him at about 11 am and he told me he would call me back. I called again at 3 pm and 8 pm, but the number wasn’t going through. So, we reported at the Chief’s palace and to the Assembly Member that he went missing,” she said.

Unknown to family members, Agbodzi met his untimely death on that fateful day.

According to his girlfriend, while having lunch after working for a while, Dzagey William, who is her ex-husband, appeared with his accomplice Agbemenyo Yao and shot Agbodzi in the face.

She narrated that the culprits allowed her to leave the scene after agreeing to return to Dzagey as his wife and keep a tight lip on the incident. She fled the community to Accra but returned at the request of the police and narrated the ordeal leading to the arrest of Yao and William.

It is unclear what could have led the suspect to shoot and kill Agbodzi in the presence of his ex-wife.

Dzagey was reported to have threatened to take the life of the deceased, who was his political opponent and also dating his ex-wife.

Others suspect ritual killing, as the victim’s head, penis, testicles, heart, and other organs were removed and hidden elsewhere.

The Akatsi North New Patriotic Party Chairman, Godfred Kudalor, lauded the collaboration of the police and community leaders in handling the case.

“We had information that Dzagey threatened our Polling Station Chairman that they would kill him. The deceased had to be protected to go and vote on 7th December. We thought it was just one of those election issues, but we later heard he was killed. They beheaded him, took his heart, kidney, penis, and testicles,” he said.

The family is appealing to the police to speed up investigations and hand over the corpse for early burial.

The corpse and other body parts have been retrieved from the scene and deposited at the morgue of St. Anthony’s Hospital in Dzodze.



