Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Muhammed, a social activist in Ejura.

The suspects have been identified as Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan.

“Both were arrested at about 10:45 pm on Monday, 28th June 2021, following police intelligence,” Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO said.

According to police, “witness accounts show that the [Ibrahim Muhammed] was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, 27th June 2021.”

Ibrahim Muhammed was noted to be a known voice on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he’s a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests on the streets of Ejura