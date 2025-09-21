7 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects linked to a violent robbery incident that occurred at Spintex, Accra, on September 14, 2025.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, confirmed the arrests in a press briefing.

According to her, the robbery took place around 3:25 a.m. when two armed men broke into the residence of a 35-year-old man.

The suspects allegedly escaped with gold ornaments, laptops, wristwatches, handbags, clothing, and cash amounting to $5,000 and GHS 21,645.

Police quickly responded to the scene, where investigators recovered a machete, a metal cutter, and a T-shirt believed to have been left behind by the robbers.

Following intelligence-led operations, officers arrested 26-year-old Prince Opoku, popularly known as Agyenkwa, and a Nigerian woman, Jennifer Nweke, at Adenta on September 18.

“Some of the stolen property, including jewelry, mobile phones, and substantial sums of money, were retrieved during the arrest,” COP Donkor revealed.

The suspects later directed police to a hideout at Abokobi, where more stolen items belonging to the victim were recovered.

During questioning, Opoku reportedly confessed to the crime and identified an accomplice, known only as Mensah alias Taller, as the mastermind behind the attack.

Police say a manhunt is underway to arrest the remaining suspects who remain at large.