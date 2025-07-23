2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two individuals in connection with the violent disturbances during the Ablekuma North parliamentary re-run held on July 11, 2025.

In a statement issued on July 23 and signed by Supt. Juliana Obeng, the suspects were identified as 46-year-old STC Station Manager Musah Muntari and 43-year-old businessman Ali Saeed, also known as Mboma.

Both are assisting with investigations into the assaults and unrest that disrupted the polls.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring accountability for all election-related misconduct and urged the public to provide credible information via emergency lines 18555 or 191.