2 days ago

Tension in Kpandai in the Northern Region boiled over on Saturday, February 7, 2026, after a long-running chieftaincy disagreement erupted into violent clashes, leaving two men critically injured and several pieces of property destroyed.

The confrontation, involving supporters of two rival traditional leaders, was sparked by a dispute over ownership and control of a gravel pit being used for the rehabilitation of the Dobong community road. What began as a disagreement over access to construction materials quickly descended into open violence.

Eyewitnesses say the conflict was rooted in competing claims to the land where the gravel pit is located. According to residents, the chief of Nkanchina had earlier granted approval for contractors to extract gravel from the site to support the ongoing road works in Dobong.

This decision, however, was fiercely contested by another traditional authority, Nana Ntosah, who reportedly disputed the legitimacy of the permission.

The situation worsened when Nana Ntosah allegedly ordered heavy-duty machinery to be moved to the site in an effort to assert control over the gravel pit. Supporters loyal to the Nkanchina chief resisted the move, blocking the equipment from operating and confronting those who accompanied it.

What followed was a violent showdown. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as armed supporters from both sides clashed, wielding cutlasses and other weapons.

In the process, two men suffered deep cutlass wounds and were rushed to the Kpandai District Hospital, where they are currently receiving emergency treatment.

The violence also left significant destruction in its wake. At least six motorbikes belonging to workers and supporters were reportedly splashed with petrol and set on fire.

The unrest forced a complete halt to activities at the gravel pit, disrupting the Dobong road rehabilitation project.

Police from the Kpandai District Command were quickly deployed to contain the situation and prevent the unrest from spreading into the main township.

Armed officers have since secured both the gravel pit and the road project site to maintain calm and deter further clashes.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is expected to hold an emergency meeting to assess the situation and address the deeper chieftaincy tensions believed to be fueling the violence.

Authorities say resolving the underlying land and traditional disputes will be critical to preventing further bloodshed in the area.

Residents remain anxious as calm returns gradually, with calls growing louder for decisive intervention to ensure lasting peace in Kpandai and its surrounding communities.