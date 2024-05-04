An accident at Grupe barrier on the Damango-Sawla Highway on Thursday, May 2 claimed two lives, leaving several people injured.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number GC 5766-22.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in a statement said the two people aged 16 and 65 died on the spot.

The driver attributed the accident to a burst rear tyre, causing the vehicle to somersault before landing upright.

May be an image of ambulance, car, van and text

Rescuers from the Damongo Municipal Fire Command rapidly responded to the accident after a distress call.

Led by Leading Fireman, Diwura Hafiz and supported by ADO I Kotochi and Municipal Fire Commander ADO I Okumah, the team arrived to find a partially mangled vehicle.

May be an image of 1 person, ambulance, jeep, van, car and text

The injured passengers were transported to the Sawla Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were deposited at the Mortuary for preservation, pending investigation.

May be an image of van