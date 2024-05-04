8 hours ago

An accident at Grupe barrier on the Damango-Sawla Highway on Thursday, May 2 claimed two lives, leaving several people injured.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number GC 5766-22.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in a statement said the two people aged 16 and 65 died on the spot.

The driver attributed the accident to a burst rear tyre, causing the vehicle to somersault before landing upright.

Rescuers from the Damongo Municipal Fire Command rapidly responded to the accident after a distress call.

Led by Leading Fireman, Diwura Hafiz and supported by ADO I Kotochi and Municipal Fire Commander ADO I Okumah, the team arrived to find a partially mangled vehicle.

The injured passengers were transported to the Sawla Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were deposited at the Mortuary for preservation, pending investigation.