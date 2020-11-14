55 minutes ago

Two domestic workers have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing $14,000 and GH¢10,500 belonging to their mistress.



Dorcas Ahenkorah is to serve four years, while Regina Akosua A. Aboagyewaa will serve three years.

The two were found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing at the end of the trial presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh.

In the case of Regina, she is said to have used her share of the booty to rent a two-bedroom and purchased a mobile phone and other personal effects.

Dorcas also is said to have used her share of the booty to renovate her father's house at Akim Awisa in the Eastern Region.

The court however earlier acquitted and charged one Bright Amoah who was charged with abetment of crime.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fusieni Yakubu said the complainant Nana Adwoa Agyeman Afrifah is a businesswoman residing at Labone Estates in Accra.

The Prosecution said Regina and Dorcas were house helps to the complainant and they resided in the same house with the complainant, while Bright, unemployed resided at Mallam Gbawe and a fiancée of Regina.

The Prosecutor said Regina lived with the complainant for about six years while Dorcas also lived with her for about three years.

The Prosecution said the complainant was experiencing a series of theft of her money in her bedroom but did not know who was behind it. She however did not report the case to the police.

According to Prosecution on December 21, last year, the complainant kept white envelopes containing GH¢15,000 and $14,000 in her brown lady's handbag under her bed.

On December 22, last year, the complainant realised her GH¢10,500 and the $14,000 had been stolen.

The prosecution said the complainant suspected the convicts.

Upon her suspicion, the complainant invited Regina and Dorcas and questioned them about the rate at which her monies were disappearing in her bedroom and they admitted that they had been stealing the monies.

The Prosecution said both of them told the complainant what they used the money for.

Regina later led the complainant to retrieve the items she used the booty to acquire.

The Prosecution said on December 30, the complainant reported the matter to the police, and the accused were arrested.

During the investigation, Regina admitted in her investigation caution statement that she mooted the idea with Dorcas and Dorcas agreed to it.

Regina said Dorcas kept watch, while she stole their mistress.

The prosecution said Regina bought some personal effects, a phone totalling GH¢5,513.

Additionally, Regina stated that she rented a two-bedroom apartment at Mallam Gbawe at a cost of GH¢7,200, where she intended to go and stay with her fiancée Bright.

The prosecution said Dorcas also had GH¢43,500 as her share of the stolen money and used same to renovate her father's house at Akim Awisa.

Dorcas bought herself a mobile phone.

Police investigation led to the retrieval of $2,100 equivalent to GH¢11,550 and GH¢100 from Regina.

In the case of Regina, $1,700 equivalent of GH¢9,350 and GH¢3,760 was retrieved from Dorcas.

GNA