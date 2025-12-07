9 hours ago

The Akuse township has been thrown into mourning after a fatal road accident in the early hours of Saturday, December 6, 2025, claimed the lives of two female officers of the Ghana Prison Service and left two male officers battling for their lives.

The tragic crash occurred along the busy stretch between Akuse Junction and VRA Junction, a key route within the township.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially determined, authorities have confirmed that the vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GS 4817-17.

Both female officers died at the scene of the accident, while their two male colleagues suffered severe injuries, including multiple fractures.

Emergency responders rushed the injured officers to the Akuse Government Hospital, where they received initial medical attention. Due to the seriousness of their condition, doctors later referred them to St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua for specialized treatment.

Medical sources say both men remain in critical but stable condition.

The accident has sent waves of sorrow through staff of the Akuse Local Prison in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, where the officers were stationed.

Colleagues have been left devastated by the sudden loss, as grief and disbelief grip the correctional facility.

While mourning the fallen officers, prison personnel have also rallied in prayer for the survival and recovery of their injured colleagues.

The Akuse District Police Command has opened a full-scale investigation into the incident. Officers are expected to:



Examine the wreckage of the vehicle



Collect witness statements



Reconstruct the accident to establish the cause

A police source confirmed that the findings will be made public once investigations are concluded.

The Akuse Local Prison plays a vital role in correctional operations within the Eastern Region, and the sudden loss of personnel is being described as a major blow to the tightly bonded security team.

The tragedy once again highlights the dangers faced by uniformed officers, not just during active duty, but even during routine travel.