The Akuse township in the Eastern Region has been thrown into a state of shock and grief following a fatal road crash that claimed the lives of two female prison officers and left two of their colleagues in critical condition.

The accident, which occurred at dawn on Saturday, December 6, 2025, has triggered a full-scale investigation by the Akuse District Police.

The tragic incident happened along the busy stretch between the Akuse Junction and the Volta River Authority (VRA) Junction—an area known for heavy traffic flow due to its proximity to the town’s administrative and residential zones.

Although investigators have begun examining the scene, the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, with no immediate indication of mechanical failure, driver error, or external interference.

According to preliminary police reports, the four officers were travelling in a Toyota Corolla with registration number GS 4817-17.

The impact of the crash proved fatal for the two female officers who were pronounced dead on arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital.

Their identities have been withheld pending formal communication to their families.

The two surviving officers, both males, sustained severe fractures and other life-threatening injuries.

The Medical staff at the Akuse Government Hospital, after stabilizing them, quickly referred the victims to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua, a major orthopedic treatment centre in the Eastern Region, due to the complexity of their injuries.