Two Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Junior Players participate in an ITF Junior Tournament

Two Ghana Tennis Federation wheelchair tennis junior players Emmanuel Amobire and Henry Adjapong, led by Coach Philip Plange left the Kotoka International Airport Accra Ghana today 19th September 2024 to participate in Ghana’s first ITF international Wheelchair Tennis Juniors Tournament in Johannesburg South Africa.

The team will first participate in the ITF Johan Cryuff Africa Wheelchair Tennis Training Camp which is scheduled for 20th to 22nd September 2024 which has junior players from about ten other African countries.

After the camp, the Ghanaian duo junior players who are both aged 15 years will participate in

the Ithembelihle ITF Junior International Tournament which is slated for 23rd to 25th September 2024 in Johannesburg South Africa.

This team is poised to make history as the first Ghanaian wheelchair tennis to participate in an ITF wheelchair tennis international tournament and are poised to make Ghana Tennis Federation and themselves proud by making great strides in those first tournament.

The team is grateful for the support from the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Department, the Ghana Tennis Federation Board, the GTF Wheelchair Tennis Committee as reported by Henry Larbi, the National Coordinator GTF Wheelchair Tennis.